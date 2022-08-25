'The Winchesters': New Promo for 'Supernatural' Prequel Teases John and Mary's Beginning (Exclusive)

Time to go back to the beginning. The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel series debuting on The CW this fall, premiered a new minute-long promo ahead of its Oct. 11 launch, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming drama, which shifts the focus to Sam and Dean Winchester's parents.

Narrated by and told through the perspective of Dean (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters tells the untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

In the new promo, Ackles makes his return to the Supernatural universe as Dean, looking longingly into the distance as he's advised to "let the past go." Of course, that's easier said than done as the action ramps up for young John and Mary, who find themselves at the center of intense battles and hunting down evil. When John arrives in town, he's on a quest to be the conduit for good versus evil, declaring at one point, "I was born to do this."

And John and Mary's first meeting isn't of the typical kind. After John is saved from serious injury (and possibly death) due to Mary's quick thinking and impressive fight moves, the duo begins to realize that they're perhaps better off fighting the monsters together instead of apart.

"This a normal night for you?" an amused Mary asks John amid an evening of hunting supernatural creatures.

"Yeah," John answers, causing Mary to smile. Watch ET's exclusive promo above.

Ackles and his wife, Danneel, serve as executive producers on The Winchesters, alongside writer/executive producer Robbie Thompson. Glen Winter directed the pilot.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith played older John and Mary on Supernatural.

The Winchesters premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW.