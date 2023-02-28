The Weeknd to Star in His Own Movie: Here's What We Know

The Weeknd is quickly positioning himself as a rising media mogul. Still fresh off producing and co-wiring a new TV series that he'll star in later this year, the singer has followed the exact same blueprint for the big screen.

The "Earned It" singer is set to star in his own yet-to-be-named film, which he also co-wrote (alongside Reza Fahim and Trey Edward Shults) and produced. Born Abel Tesfaye, the artist has recruited some Hollywood heavyweights to help him get the project off the ground.

Shults (Waves, It comes at Night) has been tapped as the director. Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Jenna Ortega will also star alongside The Weeknd, and she'll also serve as an executive producer. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles and the synopsis has not yet been revealed.

Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman) has also joined the cast. Chayse Irvin (Blonde, Blackkklansman) is the director of photography and Daniel Lopatin (Good Time, Uncut Gems) will score the film alongside The Weeknd.

As for the aforementioned TV series, ET confirmed back in 2021 that The Weeknd would star, produce and co-write the drama slated to stream on HBO at a yet-to-be-announced date this year. The series will follow a female pop singer (Lily-Rose Depp) who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

In addition to Depp and The Weeknd, the series will also star Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis. BLACKPINK’S Jennie also appears in one of the trailers.