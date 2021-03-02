The Weeknd Donates 150 Meals to Healthcare Workers in Honor of Black History Month

The Weeknd is giving back. In honor of Black History Month, the 30-year-old singer teamed up with Postmates to donate 150 meals to healthcare workers in Tampa, Florida.

The location of the donation is a nod to The Weeknd's Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, which is set to take place Sunday in Tampa. The meals were delivered to AdventHealth Carrollwood, which is near Raymond James Stadium, the site of this year's Super Bowl.

"It’s the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth and we’re kicking it off with @theweeknd and a surprise for the healthcare workers at @AdventHealth in Tampa Bay. We teamed up to deliver meals from local favorite Mama’s Southern Soul Food," Postmates wrote on Instagram of the Tampa-based, Black-owned, restaurant.

The delivery service is also encouraging users to order from Black-owned restaurants, which have been curated in the app with The Weeknd's Highlights collection.

In an interview with Billboard last month, The Weeknd teased Sunday's performance, noting that he's "been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience."

Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins, meanwhile, told ET that "there's a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren't going to expect."

"It's just going to be fun. It's so perfect," Collins said. "We started creating this thing back in September. And the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance. It's really going to be just fun, you know? Just a little over 13 minutes to just enjoy yourself."

Super Bowl LV, which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go against the Kansas City Chiefs, airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can stream the game for free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day!