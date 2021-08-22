'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Premiere: Fans React to That Negan-Maggie Face-Off and Michonne Twist!

The end is officially near on The Walking Dead. The zombie drama kicked off its season 11 premiere on Sunday night, and teased what may be a central face-off as the show wraps up.

The episode, titled "Acheron, Part I," saw the group return to Alexandria from a critical food mission, but realize it isn't enough. So, Maggie proposed a new plan. She and the group went off to her old home of Meridian -- but a thunderstorm forced them into the D.C. Metro underground, which could flood at any moment.

Leave it to Negan to voice concerns, putting him and Maggie at odds. That all came to a head at the end of the episode, as a precarious situation positioned Maggie hanging from a ladder above a herd -- and Negan opting to back off instead of offer his help.

This Maggie & Negan drama is 🔥#TWD — reNante (@nante75) August 23, 2021

Maggie wishes Negan dead BUT Negan has to save her. If you’re my nemesis then you’re my nemesis. #TheWalkingDead — IAMVANICA (@iamvanica) August 23, 2021

That wasn't all that happened during the episode. The premiere also portrayed an iconic moment from the comics -- though with a different character. In the comic books, Michonne (Danai Gurira) discovers that her daughter, previously thought to be dead, is alive and living with the Commonwealth. As Michonne has left the series, that storyline has been given to Yumiko, who discovers that her brother is alive and looking for her.

Michoone’s comic book storyline going to Yumiko is the perfect fit!!#TWD #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/o9RHnDTy1m — NocBro Nation (@NocbroNation) August 23, 2021

Yumiko’s brother Tomi is alive and looking for her at Commonwealth! 🤯



This is a pretty awesome remix for TV of Michonne’s comic storyline with her daughter Elodie. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #TWDWatchParty pic.twitter.com/eoNEjwU3Jp — Justin (@AllEliteJKT) August 23, 2021

I cant wait until yumiko finds her brother, i swear its gonna be so cute😝😝 #TWD pic.twitter.com/e8hza5q1nl — 𝖋𝖆𝖎𝖙𝖍 🧟‍♀️💕 (@faithxgrimes) August 23, 2021

It was announced in September that TWD would officially wrap after season 11, which will consist of 24 episodes. Season 10 received an extended order last year, bringing the episode count for that season to 30.

And though The Walking Dead is coming to an end, the universe is far from over. A spinoff led by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will launch in 2023, to be run by Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang.

AMC is also developing a potential anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe. The project would focus "individual episodes or arcs of episodes on new or existing characters, backstories or other standalone experiences."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. All 11A episodes will debut one week early on AMC+. For more, watch below.