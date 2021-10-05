'The Voice's Season 21 Battle Round Sneak Peek Previews a 3-Way Steal and an Emotional Ariana Grande

The coaches' teams are full following The Voice's season 21 Blind Auditions -- and that means it's time for the Battle Rounds to begin!

On Tuesday night, viewers got a sneak peek at how the competition continues next week, when the coaches introduce their teams to their celebrity advisors -- Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello for Team John Legend and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake Shelton -- and pair up their singers for a round of show-stopping duets.

(Voice fans will have to wait until the Knockout Rounds, however, to see the newly announced season 21 Mega Mentor: Ed Sheeran!)

Of course, as the competition heats up and the teams get whittled down, that means the decisions only get tougher for the coaches -- which can lead to emotional moments on both sides of the stage. The Voice'ssneak peek shows one of these moments, as a teary Ariana embraces Kelly, but we'll have to wait and see what caused the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer to find a few more!

Could not be more ready for #VoiceBattles. 🥊🙌 pic.twitter.com/4GZSUqBWDf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 6, 2021

As the Battle Rounds kick off, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

Ahead of season 21, John, Kelly and Blake placed a target on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh during their preseason press conference. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.