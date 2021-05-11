'The Voice' Top 9 Revealed -- Who Won the Instant Save?

The live shows have begun on The Voice season 20 -- and after Tuesday, only the Top 9 will remain!

On Monday, each of the Top 17 artists took the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of continuing on to next week's show. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the first round of voting is up to the fans.

On Tuesday, viewer votes determined the top performer from each team, and the coaches each had a save to use on one of their remaining artists.

That means there's just one spot left in the Top 9 -- and that's up to the Wildcard Instant Save! Viewers can vote during the episode for their favorite remaining performer to move on to the Top 9, and compete in next week's live shows, by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote.

See which artists made the Top 9 below!

TEAM BLAKE

America's Vote: Cam Anthony

Blake's Save: Jordan Matthew Young

TEAM NICK

America's Vote: Rachel Mac

Nick's Save: Dana Monique

TEAM LEGEND

America's Vote: Victor Solomon

John's Save: Pia Renee

TEAM KELLY

America's Vote: Kenzie Wheeler

Kelly's Save: Gihanna Zoe

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Competing for this season's Instant Save on Tuesday were: Team Blake's Pete Mroz, Team Nick's Jose Figueroa Jr., Team Legend's Riley Modig and Team Kelly's Corey Ward.

And the winner, moving on to the Top 9, is... Corey Ward!

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!