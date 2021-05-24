'The Voice' Top 5 Share Their Future Musical Plans Ahead of Season 20 Finale

It's almost time to crown the champion of The Voice season 20!

The Top 5 remaining artists -- Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Rachel Mac from Team Nick, Victor Solomon from Team Legend and Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake -- take the stage on Monday for the first night of the two-part finale, hoping to win America's vote with two cover performances and one duet with their coach.

No matter how the vote is announced on Tuesday, this season's artists all hope to have a bright future ahead of them in music. They spoke with reporters last week after the live semifinals, and opened up about their future career dreams.

Kenzie said his career aspirations are pretty simple: "Just create music and do what we love to do."

"We all want to get signed to a label and stuff, that's one of the main goals, obviously. But yeah, to go on the road and tour and just write songs with amazing people and put out great music, is what it's all about," he added.

The 22-year-old Dover, Florida, native said that his journey on The Voice so far has been a dream come true, and he can't wait to see what's next.

"It's really amazing to even get to make it this far. I didn't think this would ever happen," he admitted. "This has always been my dream, to sing country music... and that really means the world to me, just to have this opportunity and follow my dreams has been amazing and I'm really thankful for it."

For Rachel, a 16-year-old high school student from Romeo, Michigan, she admitted she's looking forward to a little bit of downtime after the rigorous competition, before continuing to share her message as an artist.

"This is such an opportunity just to have the stage for people to hear what we have to say and for people to listen to what we have to say afterwards," she noted. "That's what everyone wants in this industry, and we got that. So I think we're all going to take advantage of it and put stuff out right away, [with] all those spotlights still on us."

The young singer also said she's been grateful to have Nick -- who also started his career in his teens -- as her coach, helping her to "navigate" the spotlight at such a young age.

"He just has an ear for things," she added. "He just knows what the people want to hear and what the audience wants to hear, just naturally. He's really good at vocalizing that, but also in a really comforting way."

Victor shared a special performance with viewers during The Voice's semifinal round, performing a gospel-inspired rendition of "I Can Only Imagine" that was a musical testimony to his deep faith. "Obviously, I want to focus on how good I sound and things like that. But the main goal was the message and the main goal was God getting the glory," he shared after the show.

Moving forward, the 22-year-old college student -- who attends North Carolina A&T State University, the country's largest historically Black university -- said he hopes to continue inspiring his family, friends and fans through his music and character, and has dreams of performing, touring and acting.

"For them to see me on this show and follow my dreams, it's really just a testimony that they can do it too," he said. "Whatever dreams or aspirations that you have, you can make it. If you keep God first, everything will fall in line."

Jordan, who won last week's Instant Save to become the final member of the Top 5, was characteristically mellow as he talked about the major moment, saying he felt "really relaxed" and grateful to his coach for letting him be himself throughout the competition.

"I never ever planned on making it this far," the 34-year-old Austin, Texas, native admitted. "When I look at all the talent that I'm surrounded by every day, I treat every single day like I could go home, that's it, at any minute. So for me, I'm just totally relaxed and just enjoying myself and the fact that I get to get up in front of however many viewers it is each week and sing my heart out, is crazy. Who gets to do that? It's surreal."

As for his future musical plans, Jordan has more of the same in store, and is ready "capitalize on the wave" of notoriety that comes with his success on The Voice.

"For the last year or two, I've just been playing with my band and working out [songs]," he shared, adding that he was most looking forward to "getting in the studio, getting an album done, and just trying to ride the wave."

After Cam's Top 17 performance of Hozier's "Take Me to Church," Blake Shelton declared that the 19-year-old Philadelphia native could be "the first superstar that we launch off this show." And Cam certainly hopes so too!

"I would love to be performing on even bigger stages," Cam told reporters. "Maybe the GRAMMYs. We're working towards some amazing things. I'm hoping to release an album, trying to work on some really amazing things."

For Cam, who found viral fame at a young age, but struggled to get his career off the ground, his success on The Voice has been about "validation" as an artist.

"To be able to know that I can be myself onstage and I can be received in this way has been such an amazing and validating experience," he shared. "I'm grateful."

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice's two-part season finale airs Monday and Tuesday, May 24 & 25, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!