'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Gwen Stefani Is Wowed When a Contestant Sings Her Song (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani is getting a blast from the past during The Voice's Blind Auditions!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, 19-year-old Alyssa Witrado takes the stage with the hope of making a team. And she thrills two of the coaches right away -- Gwen and newcomer Camila Cabello -- when she breaks out her unique rendition of No Doubt's "Don't Speak."

While Camila jokes that the competition feels "rigged" in favor of Gwen, Alyssa gushes that she's a major fan of both coaches, breathing, "I love you, Gwen!"

"That's what I say every morning," jokes Gwen's husband and fellow coach, Blake Shelton.

"You're, like, the perfect, ideal dream girl for me to work with," Gwen gushes, to which Camila laments, "I'm going home!"

Watch the full audition below and tune in tonight to see what team Alyssa decides to join!

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John Legend joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool, and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!