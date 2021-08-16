'The Voice' Season 21: Jason Aldean Is Team Kelly's Battle Advisor! (Exclusive)

The all-star Battle Round advisors for season 21 of The Voice were announced on Monday, and only ET has your first look at Kelly Clarkson and her incoming country superstar... Jason Aldean!

The pair sat down during the filming for the Battle Rounds to dish on Kelly's "eclectic" season 21 team and how they're teaming up to take down Kelly's favorite frenemy, fellow coach Blake Shelton.

"I don't even like that guy," Jason joked, which of course, thrilled Kelly.

"Yeah, we don't even like Blake," she agreed with a laugh. "I can't even say that without smiling."

In truth, Kelly said she's hoping that Jason -- one of the biggest names in country music, with multiple Entertainer of the Year awards under his belt -- will lend her the country cred she needs to make a play in the genre against Blake, who won his record-extending eighth Voice title last season.

"Blake always gives me crap on the show because he does this thing -- well, lies, that's the thing -- where he'll be like, 'Oh, I'm country and I know country, and these people don't know country,'" she said. "And I'm like, 'I grew up on country music, you can't take my love of country music away. You can't negate my love of country music and the fact that I sang it as well growing up, just because I took a different path, musically.'"

"He's a good BS-er," Jason said with a laugh. "That's why his initials are B.S."

Prior to teaming up on The Voice, Kelly and Jason have worked together once before, on their double-platinum 2010 duet, "Don't You Wanna Stay."

"We've worked together and mind you, we did it well," Kelly raved, noting that she hopes the pair's instant musical chemistry will translate to good advice for her team in the Battle Rounds and beyond.

"We never really met before we did the duet and we met in the studio," she recalled. "I remember I was so excited, 'cause I loved the song so much, but when you're meeting someone and you love their voice and you love their sound... you're not sure if it's gonna mesh, you know? It doesn't always work out."

"You never really know what two artists are gonna kind of capture in that magic moment," Jason agreed. "It was it was immediate though, as soon as she started singing... and the way she was singing with me, too, how it all blended, you could tell it was something special. It's the cool thing, cause you never know what two artists are gonna kinda have that chemistry."

Kelly and Jason also recalled how the crossover hit was a major moment in both of their careers, opening them up to new fans in the pop and country genres.

"I thought it was cool because, literally, the Battles are two artists that have never sang together, that are coming together to do exactly what we did in the studio," Kelly noted. "I think that that's really important to be able to blend with other artists, even if you're a solo artist. We do duets all the time with other people."

So, what does Team Kelly look like in season 21?

"My team is so eclectic," the "I Dare You" singer raved. "I like soulful, so it doesn't matter what genre, I have to have somebody that is soulful, and I think that is a common thread for all of my team."

"Everybody is really different, and really great in their own way," Jason agreed.

And, while the "Got What I Got" singer said he's glad to not have to make the tough choices that the Voice coaches are faced with in the Battle and Knockout Rounds, he hoped to pass along to the performers some of the confidence that he received from established country acts like Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts early on in his career.

"I think as young artists, it's one of those things where there's a lot of stuff they're kind of doing for the first time, there's a lot of things that they are not sure of," Jason noted. "You can have all the talent in the world, but having that sort of confidence and things like that to go out and know how to use that talent, I think is the tricky part."

The Voice season 21 premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on NBC.