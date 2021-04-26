'The Voice' Season 20: How to Vote for the 4-Way Knockout

The Voice is headed to the live shows, and it's time for season 20's first fan vote: the 4-Way Knockout!

One singer from each team, saved by their coach during the Battle Rounds earlier this season, took the stage on Monday's show to perform a new song, in the hopes of earning the most votes and moving on to next week's live shows.

For the first time this season, the power is out of the hands of coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas. Fans can cast their votes for their favorite performer to move on to the live shows on NBC.com/VoiceVote, or on The Voice app.

First up, Team Blake's Emma Caroline showcased her country chops with a performance of Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon," prompting Blake to jokingly declare her "the winner of this Knockout!"

Next, Devan Blake Jones from Team Nick performed Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times," which his coach declared "the best vocal performance we've heard from you so far."

Team Legend's Carolina Rial showed off her belt with a performance of Demi Lovato's "Anyone." "I could feel every single emotion, and I could tell you felt it too!" John praised.

Finally, Savanna Woods from Team Kelly brought the house down, rocking out to Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 performers had extra input during the Knockout Rounds from this season's Mega Mentor: Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop ahead of his epic reveal, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the up-and-coming singers and impart his own wisdom and experience to the hopeful stars. But, while he had his own thoughts on each of the coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

See more in the video below. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.