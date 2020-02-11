'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Enlists a Country Legend to Beat Blake Shelton for an Amazing Act

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to battle it out on this season of The Voice!

Monday marks the final round of the Blind Auditions, and after several good-natured spats already this season, a four-chair turn finds the newly engaged couple squaring off over a country-tinged vocal trio, Worth the Wait, which is made up of a mother and her two daughters.

"My competitive side has grown," Gwen teases as the coaches plead their case, pointing out to the Alabama-based act that she and her brother, Eric, were two of the founders of No Doubt -- so she knows how to work and perform with family.

"Did you see I was on the country charts?" she jokes with the girls, poking fun at beau Blake, whom she says is "so burnt out" after many seasons on the singing competition.

"I feel like I'm the fresh one in the country lane," Gwen adds. "I have a lot of support from the country community."

And that's when she pulls out the big guns: an endorsement video from "Gwen Stefani supporter" Trace Adkins.

"I believe that every person is allotted a certain amount of good luck in his or her life," the country legend explains, as Blake cracks up. "And Blake, as evidenced by his girlfriend, has used his up completely. I'm not saying, I'm just saying."

But will Gwen's move pay off? Fans will have to tune in and find out which coach lands Worth the Wait to round out their team of hopeful champions.

While Blake and Gwen have wasted no time sparring over singers since, the country crooner admitted ahead of season 19 that he was, of course, thrilled to welcome his ladylove back to The Voice.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," Blake shared. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," Gwen agreed. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. (However, due to election coverage, there is no new episode airing Tuesday, Nov. 3.)

See more on the competitive couple in the video below.