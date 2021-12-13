'The Voice' Finale: Wendy Moten Stuns the Coaches With 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'

Team Blake singer Wendy Moten saved the best for last on the first night of The Voice's season 21 finale!

The 56-year-old Nashville-based singer has been a frontrunner all season, but her finale performance of "Over the Rainbow" brought the house down at the end of Monday's live finale performance, leaving the coaches on their feet and speechless.

"I don't think i've ever seen anyone with a gift like you have," John Legend raved. "And then you just stand there and do it with nonchalance!.. It's stunning that you're able to do what you're able to do."

"Ladies and gentlemen, when I say world class talent," agreed Wendy's coach, Blake Shelton. "This may never happen again on The Voice!"

Despite her undeniable talent, however, season 21 hasn't been an easy run for Wendy. The singer had to fight through a scary fall during a live show last month to remain a frontrunner week after week, but thankfully she's had the support of her coach the whole way. Blake has made it no secret that he's one of Wendy's biggest fans -- after landing the 4-chair turn to his team during the Blind Auditions, he's consistently declared that she is the most deserving singer he's ever coached.

"I'm gonna say this, and I'm probably gonna catch a lot of heat for it, but I don't care," Blake raved of her Top 20 performance earlier this season. "I've been doing this show for 21 seasons, as a a coach, and there is nobody that I want this more for, ever, than you. You deserve this."

Part 2 of The Voice season 21 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.