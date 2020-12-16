'The Voice' Crowns Season 19 Winner -- Find Out Who Won!

After weeks of stunning performances, show-stopping vocals, and strict quarantining protocols, The Voice has crowned a season 19 champion!

Monday's live show featured the season's Top 5 performers taking the stage for a new solo cover song and a performance of a debut single. On Tuesday, the singers joined their coaches for powerful duets ahead of the big reveal.

Gwen Stefani was looking for her first-ever Voice win with 15-year-old crooner Carter Rubin, while John Legend was hoping that music professor John Holiday would impress fans one more time with his incredible range. Kelly Clarkson was ready to sing backup for her fellow Texas-born diva, DeSz, while Blake Shelton had two impressive singer-songwriters vying to add yet another win to his trophy shelf: Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.

The top two came down to Team Blake vs. Team Gwen, with Jim and Carter squaring off for the newly-engaged couple. But ultimately, the winner was... Carter Rubin!

Carter has wowed Voice fans, and Gwen in particular, all season -- from his powerful Blind Audition performance of Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" to his covers of Mariah Carey's "Hero" and The Muppets' "Rainbow Connection" that brought his coach to tears -- and it was emotionally fitting that he was the one to bring Gwen her first-ever Voice championship.

The Voice has looked a little different this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with safety glass distancing the coaches and team members and separate performance spaces on stage for the Battle and Knockout Rounds. But Stefani noted ahead of the season how excited the coaches were to be back on the Voice stage in any capacity, bringing some music and joy into people's lives.