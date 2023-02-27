'The Voice' Coaches Parody 'The Office' to Celebrate Blake Shelton's Final Season (Exclusive)

It might be Blake Shelton's last season on The Voice, but that doesn't mean it's all about him... or does it?

In ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the singing competition's upcoming season 23, the coaches -- Blake, Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper -- parody The Office to give fans a mockumentary-style look at Blake's last go-round.

"Oh, it's definitely all about Blake," Kelly says, with a pitch-perfect eye roll to the cameras.

"Am I gonna miss The Voice? Maybe," Blake muses in a voiceover. "But that's not what I'm focused on. Right now, I've got one more to win."

Declaring himself the "sexiest, winningest, most amazing and beloved coach," Blake also shows himself taking time with the new coaches, explaining his past wardrobe choices to Chance and signing -- and later, tattooing -- his name on Niall's arm.

"Blake thinks I admire him, which means when the show starts, he'll never see me coming," Chance notes.

But not everyone is taking things so lightly.

"I will say that me leaving has been harder on some than it has on others," Blake notes as the camera cuts to host Carson Daly sobbing over a scrapbook of photos of the pair together.

Watch the full BTS clip below:

ET spoke with Blake at the The Voice season 22 finale, where he reflected on his last season with wife Gwen Stefani and saying goodbye to the show.

"It is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he said of meeting his wife on the reality competition.

So, could the country star ever see himself returning to The Voice -- possibly as a celeb mentor on Team Gwen?

"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Blake shared. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."

The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.