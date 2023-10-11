'The Voice': Caleb Sasser's Incredible Audition Earns an Immediate 4-Chair Turn

Caleb Sasser's Blind Audition on The Voice featured one of the fastest four-chair turns in show history!

The 27-year-old North Carolina native took the stage on Tuesday with a super soulful, stripped-down version of Toni Braxton's "Another Sad Love Song" that had the coaches turning almost instantly.

Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire all hit their buttons within the first few notes -- only John Legend hesitated just a bit, and even he turned before Caleb reached his first chorus.

Despite Caleb admitting that two of his biggest musical influences are "Jazmine Sullivan... and John Legend," the other coaches made their pitches, if only to compliment Caleb's calming stage presence and undeniable talent.

"The ease with which you sing is so beautiful," Niall marveled. "I definitely, 100 percent, do not have a singer like you on my teach. It would be a honor to coach someone like you."

"Your voice made me feel such peace inside," Reba agreed, saying she'd love to duet with a singer like Caleb.

Trying her best to ignore John sitting to her right, Gwen told Caleb she'd like to help him to showcase his personality on stage: "I feel like I have so much to offer... Think about doing something different today!"

Caleb admitted that his decision was a difficult one, however, it wasn't too surprising that he ultimately chose to become the latest four-chair turn to join John's team.

"Caleb is the perfect addition to Team Legend...That's the kind of artist I love to work with," John raved in celebration.

"It was really musical and really creative," the "All of Me" singer said of Caleb's audition, emphasizing that song choice will be crucial for a voice as special as his, as he navigates the competition. "We can have a lot of fun doing that together."

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, first-time coach Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.