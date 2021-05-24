'The Voice': Blake Shelton Thinks Cam Anthony's Stunning Finale Performances Could 'Change Everything'

Cam Anthony took the stage during the first night of The Voice's season 20 finale and got the coaches to "Stand Up" with an incredible performance.

With his first song of the night, Cam brought the panel to their feet with his inspirational cover of Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up," the theme from Harriet, after penning a heartfelt dedication to the social change he hopes to embody and inspire.

The performance was so moving, it even motivated coach Blake Shelton to "try and get serious for a second" about Cam's talent.

"On my 20th season, God put this young man in my life on The Voice that may change everything for this show," the country star praised. "I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam's talent is his heart and his mind."

"Cam you are just so ready for this stage, you're ready for any stage you want to be on," John Legend agreed. "It's just incredible, watching you up here."

The talented singer made a somewhat surprising choice for his second performance, covering "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi, leading his coach to declare that, if he didn't win, "I'm gonna burn the building down!"

"There are people who are born with talent, and then there are people who are born with whatever you were born with," Blake raved. "We all know what it is that we're witnessing here, congratulations, Cam. You're a star, man."

Kelly Clarkson agreed, admitting that she was surprised by the song choice, but saying Cam's charisma made all the difference. "You are one of those unique talents that not only could conquer the music industry, but any form of art, entertainment, acting, that you want," she praised.

After Cam's Top 17 performance of Hozier's "Take Me to Church," earlier this season, Blake declared that the 19-year-old Philadelphia native could be "the first superstar that we launch off this show." And Cam certainly hopes so too!

"I would love to be performing on even bigger stages," Cam told reporters of his future plans, following last week's semi-finals. "Maybe the GRAMMYs. We're working towards some amazing things. I'm hoping to release an album, trying to work on some really amazing things."

For Cam, who found viral fame at a young age, but struggled to get his career off the ground, his success on The Voice has been about finding some hard-earned "validation" as an artist.

"To be able to know that I can be myself onstage and I can be received in this way has been such an amazing and validating experience," he shared. "I'm grateful."