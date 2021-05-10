'The Voice': Blake Shelton Thinks Cam Anthony Could Be the Show's First Superstar

The top 17 performers from The Voice season 20 took the stage on Monday, and Cam Anthony closed out the night by taking everyone to church!

The 19-year-old Philadelphia native wowed the coaches with his soulful take on Hozier's "Take Me to Church," showing off his commanding stage presence and ethereal vocal control as he brought the entire coaches panel to their feet for a standing ovation.

"Every time I hear Cam sing, it breaks my heart," noted John Legend, who was blocked from landing Cam during the Blind Auditions. "Cam, I see such a bright future for you. You shine in every single way."

"You have delivered every time you stand on this stage," Cam's coach, Blake Shelton, marveled. "I've never had more people asking me about an artist on my team, in 20 seasons of doing this show. You could be the first superstar that we launch off this show."

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!