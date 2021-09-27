'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Ariana Grande 'Stabbed Me in the Back' After She Supports Kelly Clarkson

The Blind Auditions on Monday's The Voice turned into a battle of the sexes!

While last week's Blinds focused on the feud between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, this week, Blake set his sights on the show's newest coach, Ariana Grande. After supporting Ariana for the first few contestants of the night, the tables turned when Blake asked for his fellow coaches' support as he and Kelly faced off to try and land soulful singer Jeremy Rosado on their respective teams.

Ariana told Jeremy, "You have so many really special parts of your voice. And I think Kelly might be able to help you."

When Blake reacted in dismay, she doubled down. "I do think Kelly might be the right fit in this case," she continued. "I'm sorry!"

"It's on now," Blake replied, to which Ari countered, "It was on already."

Jeremy ultimately did go with Team Kelly, and Blake spent the rest of the night getting back at Ariana at every opportunity.

"I can't believe Ariana just did that...That's a slap in the face," the country star told the cameras, joking, "The friendship is over."

"That was sisters before misters right there," Kelly celebrated, thanking Ariana for her help. "That's what I'm talking about."

"I know Blake is mad at me, but I knew he wasn't my ally," Ariana said in her own testimonial. "He thinks I don't see right through him, but I do."

Of course, Blake had to interrupt Ari's interview to jokingly accost her again. "You stabbed me in the back," he teased. "I was right there on the edge of the cliff, and you pushed me off."

The feud continued as the episode went on, with Blake offering a rare endorsement to John Legend when he and Ari went head to head over singer Samara Brown. Kelly took Ariana's side, promoting her massive online following, but ultimately John won the powerful performer to his team.

"I'm so happy that I was able to contribute to John Legend getting Samara on his team," Blake gloated after the fact. "I just thought, 'Let me show you what this feels like, Ariana.'"

"The nice girl is done," Ari told the cameras, reiterating that the gloves are off between her and her fellow coaches. "I see the games that everyone is playing."

ET spoke with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of the premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.