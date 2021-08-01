'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Shares That Her Husband's Parents Died of COVID-19

Sunny Hostin shared some heartbreaking news on Friday. The View co-host revealed on air that her husband Emmanuel Hostin's parents died from COVID-19 over the holidays. Hostin began by explaining why she decided to share the news with the show's viewers.

"After speaking with [my husband], he felt that from a public health standpoint that it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays," the host said, getting emotional. "He lost his father on Dec. 28, and he lost his mother on New Year's Day, both to COVID."

"They were both physicians and they were both very careful. They didn't celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided it wasn't safe," she continued. "And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don't know how they contracted this virus."

Hostin continued by thanking the doctors and nurses for their "incredible care," but that "despite all of that, they didn't make it." She also thanked her View co-hosts for their support during this difficult time.

Our @Sunny Hostin reveals both of her in-laws have passed away due to complications from COVID-19: “We are in deep grief.”



“COVID is very, very serious—it is not a joke, it is not a hoax... I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/NSAj7FzJZf — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2021

Hostin also made a point to share a final message about the importance of staying safe and taking the coronavirus seriously.

"COVID is devastating, and while my kids and Manny's siblings, Helen and Carlos, are in deep grief, we want everyone to know that you may think you're healthy and you won't be impacted, but you may be an asymptomatic carrier," the lawyer noted. "You could put someone you love at risk. So please, I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you get the opportunity to take this vaccine, take it."

Hostin also shared that her husband has taken the COVID-19 vaccine and is expected to take the second dose. She will also be getting the vaccine when it's made available to her.

Following the episode, Hostin and her family received so many messages of support and well-wishes from viewers and fans.