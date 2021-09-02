The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Trailer Is Here!

Vanderpump Rules might be down a few SUR-vers, but the drama appears bigger than ever in the first look at season 9.

On top of COVID and co-star departures, a lot of life has happened in the in between for the Pump Rules crew -- notably, Lala and Scheana becoming moms. Their journeys into motherhood, and all the feelings tied up in that, are at the forefront of the trailer. But don't worry, just because there are babies in the mix doesn't mean everyone's playing nice. The first look quickly cuts to Lala shout-asking, "What the f**k is wrong with you?!" at a to-be-revealed target.

Parenthood seemingly also inspires some drama for the group, as Scheana breaks down crying over having to film instead of being home with her daughter, and Lala shades Brock for allegedly not speaking to his other kids for years! It's all a bit of a surprise, seeing as Lala told ET in July she couldn't have survived shooting the show as a new mom without Scheana.

"When Scheana and I don't connect, it feels very unnatural," she teased. "And I don't want to spoil anything for viewers -- again, we're a resilient group -- but it makes me happy to see [our daughters] Summer Moon and Ocean together."

Watch the full trailer here:

Lala appears to get into it with a few people in season 9. The trailer teases a heated moment between her and one-time close pal Ariana, as well as tension with Schwartz.

"I can’t understand you," she tells Katie's husband. "Oh! It’s because Sandoval’s d*ck is in your mouth."

The Toms are in the messy mix, too, thanks in large part to their decision to expand their business partnership with a second bar. They are already investors in Lisa's aptly named eatery TomTom, but are now striking out on their own and getting their ladies involved. There's quite a bit of Katie vs. Sandoval featured in the trailer, including at least one tear-filled screaming match.

Other highlights include James and Raquel's engagement captured on camera, some sort of synchronized swimming in Speedos from the boys, hitting golf balls off bare butts, tea parties, line dancing, costumes galore and one epic fall by Ariana.

"You're going to see, it's a little more focused," Lisa teased to ET back in June of season 9. "Some people have a few more challenges, that's for sure. But you'll see, you'll be invested in this one. This one will not disappoint you. It's the same Vanderpump Rules, only different. But I think you're going to love it."

"A lot of stuff was festering where they say, OK, now I want to talk to you about what you said, you know?" she added. "So there was a lot of that, but you know what? Give me anything, but don't give me boring, you know?"

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.