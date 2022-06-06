'The Vampire Diaries' Star Kayla Ewell Welcomes Second Child 7 Weeks Early: 'He Couldn't Wait to Join Us'

Kayla Ewell and Tanner Novlan are officially parents of two! The 36-year-old Vampire Diaries actress and the 36-year-old Roswell actor welcomed their second child -- a baby boy -- on June 6.

Ewell took to Instagram on Sunday to introduce her followers to the newborn who made his earth side debut more than a month before he was due. "Hi," she wrote alongside a pic of her and Novlan holding the baby's tiny hand. "Jones Douglas Novlan. 7 weeks early. 3.9 lbs. He couldn’t wait to join us."

"We’re still processing all of this but he and I are both healthy and we couldn’t be more excited to have him here with us," Ewell added.

Ewell's Vampire Diaries co-star, Nina Dobrev, shared her excitement in the comments section, writing, "That little hand!" along with three heart-eye emojis.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was also thrilled with the news. "I can NOT WAIT to get me hands on him!! Nanny Prinze is ready," Gellar gushed.

The doting dad shared the same pic on his Instagram right around the same time Ewell announced the news of their son.

"Jones Douglas Novlan. Our lil man couldn’t wait to join us! He came 6/6/22, 7 weeks early, 3lbs 9oz. He’s happy and healthy. Mom is doing great too," Novlan wrote. "Thank you to Dr. Waldman, Dr. Valenton and the entire nicu nursing staff at Cedars Sinai for being so amazing."

Novlan's post was also flooded with well wishes. Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz -- who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, earlier this month -- wrote, "We love you baby Jones ❤️"

Days of Our Lives star Krista Allen added, "Congratulations Mom and Pop!!! 🙏🏼 Welcome to the world Jones!!❤️🙏🏼."

Ewell and Novlan wed in September 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Poppy Marie, in July 2019. Ewell announced her second pregnancy in February in a sweet Instagram post which included a photo of the then-family of three.

"So excited to finally be able to share the news!!!" she wrote. "Baby Boy coming this Summer!"