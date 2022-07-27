'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Starts Production on Season 2: Here's Your First Look!

It's official: filming for season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has begun! While fans will have to wait a while for more episodes to hit Prime Video, the official Instagram page for the show is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at production.

"And we’re rolling on season 2," a photo which showed lead actress Lola Tung (Belly) and writer-producer-showrunner Jenny Han smiling as they sat on set was captioned on Tuesday. The comments section was quickly flooded with fans going wild for the snap.

"Yayy the pic we've all been waiting for," one wrote. Another shared, "So excited beyond words."

Tung also shared her excitement by simply commenting an upside down smiley face emoji.

Meanwhile on Han's page, a collab post between her and Prime Video showed the same pic with the caption: "We are back in Cousins Beach! Season 2 is underway."

Season 2 of the coming-of-age, young-adult drama -- which is adapted from Han's bestselling novels of the same name -- was confirmed even before the first episode of the series hit Prime Video in June. ET caught up with Han and the cast shortly after the exciting announcement.

"It means everything," Han told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "And I’ll just say that Amazon has been an amazing creative partner for the show and that they have the confidence in the show and support it to this degree is really just incredible. For me personally, as the author of the books, it’s really nice to be able to continue going on to the second one and be able to tell the story the way that I think it needs to be told."

Tung gushed, "It means so much. They’ve been so supportive from the beginning and we all believe in this so much and I’m so proud of the work that we did. I’m excited to keep working, keep doing it."

Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, told ET that the season 2 pickup "feels good," while Gavin Casalegno, who stars as Jeremiah, called it "an honor."

The first season followed Belly as she found herself entangled in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah while on her annual family vacation. According to Tung, Belly can't go wrong either way.

"I’ve always been Team Belly and I believe that she should go with whoever she loves the most, whatever her heart [says]," Tung told ET. "Follow her heart, see where it ends up. They're both very wonderful boys and she has a hard decision to make."

