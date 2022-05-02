The 'Summer House' Season 6 Reunion Trailer Is Here!

Alex Wach has entered the chat!

After a season of... "Where's Alex?" questions from the Summer House audience, the personal trailer shows up and shows out in the first look at the season 6 reunion, jumping right in with his unfiltered thoughts on what all unfolded on the show. He doesn't hold back his opinion when it comes to Southern Charm star Austen Kroll's chokehold on/love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller, telling them, "I don't understand why you're fighting so much for, literally, the Honda Civic of male attractiveness."

Paige also gets some awkward laughter from Andy and the group after the Watch What Happens Live host points out how she hasn't looked Lindsay, who is seated right next to her, in the eye at all during the taping. It seems there are some underlying issues to address on that front.

"I think some of us tried to have productive conversations where we could move forward, potentially. Some of us took accountability, but ... for me it was just a reflection of the summer," Lindsay teased to ET just after taping the sit-down special. "It was very much, 'Let's talk about Lindsay and lay into her.'"

The ensemble also unpacks the tension-filled lead-up to Kyle and Amanda's wedding, with the newlyweds not sounding so blissful. Amanda comments that Kyle is "married to his job," eliciting quite the cringe face from Paige.

Of course, the majority of the conversation seems to focus on the tornado of drama sparked by Austen's long weekend with the crew, as Ciara faces tough questioning from Andy and her roomies about how she handled the situation.

Watch here:

"Why were you more upset with [Lindsay and Danielle] than with Austen?" Andy asks, to which Ciara replies, "He did get an earful off of camera."

"Is that when you guys hooked up?" Lindsay then interjects, shocking the group -- Andy included! "I'm super surprised to hear you hooked up with him after all that," he says.

Then, Danielle confronts Ciara over their wine-throwing fight, which Danielle only fully processed after watching it back on TV. She had no idea Ciara chucked a wine glass at her, making contact with her sternum, until seeing it play out on camera. Danielle previously assumed her bruised chest was from being held back by Paige's boyfriend, Craig Conover, in the immediate aftermath of the altercation.

"I should not have done that. I feel like I'm a lot better than that," a visibly remorseful Ciara tells Danielle, her eyes welling up. But Ciara's teary look doesn't stop Danielle from doubling down, asking, "So, when you watched it back, why didn't you reach out to me and say something? Do you know how f**ked up it was for me to watch that?"

"Because we weren't on that level!" Ciara fires back, leading to a bit of a back and forth that brings Danielle to tears, but the frustrated kind.

"I've developed so much hatred for you," she tells her castmate.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

"Did it still bother me, and to this day still bothers me? One hundred percent," Danielle confessed to ET of the altercation back in March. "Those feelings have not gone away. She did give me an apology on camera, but if she really, truly cared about anything, she would've texted me. She would've DM'ed me. She would've called me. She would've done anything else."

"And then after watching the playback in regular speed -- and then in slow motion -- how do you not have the common courtesy and decency to just reach out to someone and say, 'Hey, I didn't even know I did that. Again, I'm truly sorry?'" she asked. "Anything! Any sort of dialogue, any sort of conversation, I would have a lot more respect for her."

Danielle said she had moved Danielle from the friend zone into an "acquaintance box," and judging by the reunion trailer, that label remains -- but tune into the two-part Summer House reunion to see if anything changes. Part 1 premieres on Monday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with part 2 debuting the following Monday, May 16, at the same time.