'The Republic of Sarah' Sneak Peek: Can a Small Town's Lofty Plan to Become Independent Save It? (Exclusive)

As the townspeople of The CW's The Republic of Sarah are about to find out, starting your own country is very, very difficult.

Set in Greylock, New Hampshire, the upcoming summer series follows the small town as it grapples with the aftermath of a valuable mineral resource being discovered under the land. When a major mining company, Lydon, comes into town with intentions of acquiring the hot commodity, the valuable mineral coltan, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) comes up with an unconventional plan to help save their home. After learning that Greylock was never properly claimed by the United States, Sarah and her friends face their biggest challenge yet: how to run their own nation and protect their land.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the series premiere, Sarah leads her friends in an emergency masterplan to declare independence in an effort to keep their town safe from the mining company looking to exploit the recently discovered precious mineral. Of course, the conglomerate doesn't have the town's best interests in mind, forcing Sarah to come up with the last-minute scheme.

Through a loophole she discovered, the land Greylock sits on was never properly claimed, therefore giving the town the ability to break free and become their own sovereign nation. "If we declare independence, we gain total control within our borders, including who does and does not get to drill on this land," she says in the clip. "The way to save our town is to turn it into a country."

Amid groans and worried expressions, her friends aren't exactly buying into Sarah's ambitious plan -- and understandably so. It is a little, as one of her pals expresses, "insane."

"I'm not suggesting we actually start a new country, we just got to make Lydon think we are. We declare independence using this map loophole and the whole thing will get tangled up in court. Lydon will have to stop drilling, which will give us time to figure out how to save Greylock for good," Sarah explains, adding that if the majority of the citizens vote to become independent, then they'll move forward with the lofty proposition.

"Lydon started eminent domain proceedings well before anyone in this town even knew there was coltan under our feet. If they want to play dirty, fine, so can we," she declares. Something tells us things are just getting started in Greylock.

Joining Baker in the cast are Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez and Megan Follows.

The Republic of Sarah debuts Monday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.