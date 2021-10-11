'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Trailer Is Here!

Put Scary Island and the "Dinner Party From Hell" in a blender with some table-flip action and a Gone With the Wind twirl and you have the recipe for season 1 of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The streaming service just released an extended first look at the franchise mash-up (which fans have referred to as "All-Stars") and it definitely delivers on the drama. In just about two minutes, nearly everyone in the cast gets into it with someone else.

Watch the full trailer here:

Other highlights from the sneak peek include Teresa announcing to the women she'll be taking a break from the trip to have phone sex with her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, Ramona peeing her pants during a game night, Kyle having a meltdown over a stingray and a montage of confrontations and conflama, much of which breaks the fourth wall. In one conversation, Melissa brings up the fact that Teresa tried to get her fired from RHONJ!

"It was unbelievably exhausting," Kyle told ET of filming the "eye-opening" series back in June. "Nobody could ever imagine. I'm not even kidding you, we don't shoot like that on our show and the other shows don't either, but I would wake up and a light over my head, a production light, would go on at 7:00 a.m. … I was like, 'This is like Big Brother!'"

"It was total chaos and literally zero downtime at all," she added, "but it was interesting because seeing the other franchises -- and being a Housewife myself -- I also have preconceived ideas about people. I watch the show. I'm a fan of the other Housewife shows, and it was really interesting to have a completely different take on people that I never imagined. So, that was really interesting and kind of analyzing how they all operate and who's more playing to the cameras and who's completely not thinking about the cameras. It was a big lesson there."

Peacock / Bravo

Kenya shared similar teases with ET in September, promising it's "the best show that I've filmed."

"It is so good!" she gushed. "It was so amazing filming it, different from anything I've ever experienced. The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like -- it was so, it was like a symphony, you know? It was just magic, everywhere you looked."

"You had the top people," she said, "but they were all interesting. What they brought to the table was different. We broke the fourth wall a lot, so then they would reveal how they felt in this moment [from their respective shows], or what really happened. Or-- and it was just, like, pulling back that veil and seeing what it's really like to be a Housewife."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip starts streaming Nov. 18 on Peacock, with new episodes debuting every Thursday.