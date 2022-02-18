'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 2 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

"Mary chose not to join us tonight," Andy announces to the women, seemingly kicking off a conversation about the fashionista/church leader. He turns to Whitney and says, "She was very upset that you called her a predator," before the women launch into a small back and forth over some of the allegations facing Mary and how she runs her congregation.

The sneak peek then popcorns around each of the ladies as the group discusses the ins and outs of the season that was, diving into territory like, does Meredith threaten her co-stars? It seems as if Andy will also be asking the questions the cast did not during filming, especially as it pertains to Jen's legal situation. The United States government claims the Utah-based entrepreneur ran a telemarking scheme that preyed on the elderly; she's currently awaiting trial for fraud charges. Jen has maintained her innocence (and notes she is "innocent until proven guilty" in the reunion trailer), but has yet to explicitly address anything specific about her case on camera.

"Did you ever question where the money came from?" Andy asks Jen's husband, Sharrieff, who puffs his cheeks before slowly blowing the air out of his mouth.

"You're being charged with fraud and money laundering," Andy goes on to remind the reality star. "There's one charge that's 30 years and one charge that's 20 years, right?"

"I don't know," Jen replies, leaving Andy befuddled. "You don't know what the charge is?" he asks.

See it for yourself in the teaser here:

Jen also unpacks the emotional roller coaster she's been on since her arrest, crying to her co-stars over their lack of loyalty. "What it feels like on my end is, like, 'Hey, Jen, we can treat you like s**t, 'cause you need all the friends you can get right now,'" she laments.

"Well, you s**t on me and I still showed up for you!" Heather fires back, seemingly referencing digs Jen made about Heather's appearance in the past.

Besides Jen, Meredith and Lisa seem to be the focus of discussion for the group. The longtime friends' relationship slowly disintegrated over the course of filming, the remnants imploding just before filming the reunion, when Meredith got to see Lisa's now-infamous hot mic moment for the first time. In a heated, off-camera conversation with a member of production during the cast's trip to Zion National Park, Lisa unloaded some intense feelings about Meredith.

"Meredith can go f**k herself, ‘cause I’m done with her," Lisa exclaimed during the diatribe, "because I’m not a f**king whore and I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb f**king family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Oh wait, you can’t! ‘Cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes."

"It kind of seemed like some sort of a truth dump for you," Andy remarks. "Do you think she's a whore?"

"The venom and the hatred that the delivery came with is what resonated," Meredith then tells her one-time bestie. "I was sick."

"I just feel like everybody here wants to break me all the time," Lisa cries, after also getting feedback on her behavior from Heather. She ultimately has another meltdown with production, calling out the people behind the scenes for making her look bad by airing the hot mic monologue in the first place.

"You guys knew what you were doing when you put that in there," she tells someone. "Like, I was on a rant. I just think what you guys did just gave them all a reason to f**king say, 'That's who you are! That's who you are!' I'm done."

Bravo / Nicole Weingart

The reunion will serve as Jennie's final episodes of RHOSLC. Bravo opted to part ways with the newcomer after taping the sit-down, when past racist and controversial social media posts shared to her personal Facebook page resurfaced online.

"We're in a time where, we're producing a show that is about outspoken, sometimes politically incorrect people who are speaking their mind and, you know, we have to be sensitive to issues of racism," Andy explained to ET of the decision to fire Jennie, "and we have to look out for everybody who is not only watching, but who are also on the show, and you know, look-- there's, every case is different, but we wanna do the right thing and it's a work in progress."

A source previously told ET that Jennie had started filming season 3 of the show along with the rest of the returning cast. It's unclear if any of that footage with Jennie will ever air.

"The reunion left off with the women who are remaining in quite a dramatic spot, where you don't know what's going to happen," Andy teased. "So I'm glad that there are cameras on them now, because it's already kicking off, there's a lot going on and I'm glad we're there shooting right now. We did something similar with Beverly Hills, where we started shooting the new season fairly soon after we shot the reunion and in a case like both of those, it really paid off."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 finale airs Sunday, Feb. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. A week later on Sunday, Feb. 27, the reunion kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Parts two and three air the following two weeks, on Sunday, March 6, and Sunday, March 13, an hour earlier, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.