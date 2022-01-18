'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 16 Midseason Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

From "rude little girl" to "thirsty girl," the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County continue to find new ways to share their feelings about one another with one another -- and there's plenty more to come in ET's exclusive first look at the midseason trailer.

In the sneak peek at the back half of season 16, tensions are high for a number of the 'Wives. For instance, the supertease kicks off with Emily Simpson shouting, "I'm talking! Shut the f**k up!" That demand kicks off a roller-coaster montage of drama, which sees alcohol-fueled arguments, cracks in Dr. Jennifer Armstrong's marriage to her husband, Ryne (or is it Ryan?), what appears to be a medical emergency for Noella Bergerner (plus a blood-curdling scream -- be careful if you watch with headphones!) and the apparent implosion of Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter's fairly new friendship!

"I own my s**t! She owns f**king nothing! Done!" Shannon exclaims at one point, though it's unclear whether she's talking about Gina or Heather Dubrow, seeing as their relationship remains rocky, as well... which is fitting, given the fact that the ladies take a trip to the Rocky Mountains of Aspen, Colorado. That's the site of what promises to be an epic showdown between Heather and Noella, with Heather invoking the aforementioned phrase, telling the RHOC newbie, "You are a liar and a thirsty girl, and I'm done."

"Kinda shocked that you understand what 'thirsty' means," Noella quips back.

There's also a few happy moments, like Emily's husband, Shane, being sworn in as an attorney in the state of California and an epic champagne bottle opening courtesy of Noella.

Check out the full trailer here:

"Both trips were pretty brutal," Noella tells ET of what's still to come. The ladies head to Mexico ahead of their snowy getaway. "Had some brutal lunches in there. It was just brutal."

"I think the trips coming up are really interesting and a lot of fun," Emily shares. "And I think the season's been great so far, but we haven't even gone anywhere yet. I feel like there's just big moments, and fun, and drama and all these things that are still to come."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.