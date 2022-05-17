'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 1 Trailer Is Here!

It's going down in Dubai!

The Real Housewives of Dubai is finally here, and looks to be the most luxe entry into Bravo's Real Housewives universe yet. The network just dropped the trailer for the 11th city in the franchise, which features everything Housewives fans want from the women: foul-mouthed feuding, glitz and glam... and crossover?! Yep, look closely and you'll spot The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks pop in for a cameo.

"In Dubai, the women are far from submissive," Caroline S. goes on to say. "Most of the women are running this town."

"There's a lot of gold here," Chanel then quips in a first look at her confessional, which look noticeably different from every other show in the canon. "And we have a lot of gold diggers, too."

The supertease previews beachside adventures, failed attempts at exercise (and exercise replacements), dinners and lunches interrupted by the elements, fashion shows, weddings and plenty of shade in the sand. Take a look for yourself here:

"Salt Lake City is a good example of the city being a character in the show and having a voice and a presence, and I think people are going to be very surprised how much Dubai plays into things and the rules of Dubai and what's allowed for women there and what's not, and I think it's gonna blow a lot of stereotypes out of the water," executive producer Andy Cohen teased to ET on Monday.

"You're gonna see a lot of things that you didn't expect to see in Dubai," he said. "I think it's exciting because the entry point is women from, there's a lot of expats and the lifestyle is bigger there, the glamour is intense and it's just a totally different playground for them. I mean, it's somewhere we've never seen before."

Read on to find out what to expect from each of the RHODubai stars this season.

Nina Ali is a Lebanon-born, Texas-raised businesswoman and entrepreneur who's lived in Dubai for more than a decade, alongside her husband and their three kids. She's very spiritual and loves surrounding herself with art and culture. She co-founded a premium fruit-cake business and considers being a mother her favorite journey -- and greatest accomplishment!

Chanel Ayan is Dubai's first Black supermodel, a glamorous socialite whose style takes center stage in everything she does. A fashion and beauty expert, Chanel runs a successful talent agency and is soon to launch a makeup and skincare line. She balances it all in heels, while raising her son. Viewers will see her confront demons from her past and present, forcing Chanel to realize she can't always hide behind couture.

Caroline Brooks is the Boston-born daughter of Honduran immigrants and a proud first-generation American. The Afro-Latina stunner has an appetite for business, earning the nickname Caroline DXB, the acronym for the city. She's well-known in the Dubai real estate scene, but plans to expand her entrepreneurial endeavors by opening an inclusive spa. Self-made and hyper-driven, Caroline doesn't shy away from using her connections (and even some of her ex-husband's connections) to make her dreams a reality and cement her son's future.

Sara Al Madani was born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, giving her a unique perspective on the social scene of Dubai -- and the challenge of balancing the modern and traditional worlds of the region. She started her first business at 15, before becoming a public speaker and inspiration to young women in the UAE. The only thing she seemingly hasn't succeeded in is love. The twice-divorced mom of one is making it her mission to find "the one."

Jamaican native Lesa Milan built her dream life in Dubai, creating a successful fashion business -- a luxury maternity line called Mina Roe -- and a family. The mother of three is fiercely loyal and always puts her family first. But what happens when fashion and family start competing for Lesa's attention? The former Miss Jamaica will have to face her fears to find out if she really can have it all, all at once.

Caroline Stanbury's life has done a 180 since viewers last saw her on Ladies of London in 2017. After moving to Dubai at the end of LoL's run, Caroline divorced her husband, Cem Habib, and launched the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead. Now, the mom of three is remarried to former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo and living her best life. But, it's not all marital bliss, as Caroline comes to realize marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Wednesday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and streams the next day on Peacock.