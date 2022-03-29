'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast Talks Season 12's Shifting Dynamics (Exclusive)

Put your diamonds up and get ready for the return of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Over Oscars weekend, ET spoke with some of the castmates, who dished on all things season 12.

“I can tell you, May 11 is our premiere for our season 12,” Garcelle Beauvais told ET during Elton John’s 30th annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday. Bravo has yet to confirm the actual date for the show's return.

“Friendships are tested. Drama will happen, but also a lot of fun,” added Garcelle, who noted it was all fun and martinis until the group’s trip to Aspen.

"I was happy that we had fun this season,” she said. “We did. Except for Aspen.”

When asked to spill more about the snowy drama, Garcelle didn’t budge, simply saying, “I can’t talk about Aspen."

Kyle Richards, however, had no problem offering up more details about the trip.

“Aspen will never be the same,” the Halloween star told ET at the same event. “Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”

Kyle added about the season, “It was a really a very intense season. A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it good for the audience.”

Season 12 will also see the return of audience favorite Kathy Hilton. During the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the heiress teased this season’s drama.

“It’s been great,” she told ET. “It's been good, you have to wait and see.”

“We have a great time together," she added. "And when you’re spending so much time together, you’re bound to have a little drama, but it’s all good.”

Despite speculation on social media, Kathy said she's on speaking terms with all her co-stars -- "Well, don't know, there might be one I'm not." -- and fully plans to return to RHOBH in the future. "Of course, I will," she said.

This season will also see the arrival of two new women, Diana Jenkins and Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, who have already gotten the seal of approval.

“Diana Jenkins is our newest cast member, and I am her guest tonight,” Erika Jayne told ET during the Elton John event. “She’s wonderful. She’s very cool, she’s very strong and very independent and I like that a lot.”

While the season promises a lot of drama, there’s also room for a lot of love.

“I think that what I love about our franchise, Beverly Hills, is that we all really do love and care about each other,” Kyle shared. “I know because I did The Ultimate Girls Trip for Peacock, and I learned from the other franchises they’re really not like that."

"I was like, wow, my girls were checking on me the whole time I was filming in Turks and Caicos. We fight and we argue but we all really do care about each other and support each other," she said. "I think it’s really important in reality television because it has such a bad rap but we have genuine friendships, and we care about each other.”