‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Says She’s Celebrating Emmy Win With a Game Night (Exclusive)

The Queen's Gambit walked away with one of the biggest awards of the night at this year's Emmys, and star Anya Taylor-Joy knows how the show's cast and crew are going to celebrate.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner backstage after the show earned the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Taylor-Joy joined her co-stars and the show's executive producers to reflect on both the accomplishment, and being able to celebrate in-person after a slew of virtual awards shows.

"It's incredible, just being able to hug everyone and be together and celebrate," Taylor-Joy marveled. "It's been a year of virtual high-fiving. So this is pretty special."

In total, The Queen's Gambit earned 11 Emmys this year, out of a total of 18 nominations. To celebrate, Director and Executive Producer Scott Frank, who also won his own Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, said, "We're gonna go play games."

"We have a game night," Taylor-Joy said, with a smile. "I think chess is the only thing we're not playing tonight!"

So what games do TV stars and executive producers play to commemorate such a momentous evening? According to Taylor-Joy, it includes "tug of war... and some charades."

During the show, Executive Producer William Horberg accepted the big award on behalf of the show, and he thanked the fans for their overwhelming support for the series.

"The one thing that no algorithm can predict, no billion dollar budget can manufacture is word of mouth," he said. "This award is for the fans who told their friends, 'Dude, you gotta watch the orphan girl chess drama.'"

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.