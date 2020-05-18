'The Politician' First Look: More Elections, Gwyneth Paltrow and Throuples in Season 2

The Politician is back -- and much sooner than expected. Ryan Murphy’s satirical original series about an ambitious young politician Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) determined to work his way up to President of the United States returns with season two in June.

While season one followed Payton during a cutthroat election for student body president, the second picks up after the finale’s time jump as a college-age Payton seeks to unseat longtime legislator Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York Senate. Joining Light as one of the newest members of the cast is Bette Midler, who plays her fiercely loyal Chief of Staff Hadassah Gold, who helps keep Dede’s private life -- including her throuple -- a closely guarded secret.

Netflix

Both Dede and Hadassah appeared in the finale, setting up the new rivalry that will unfold in season two. “When I found out what it was going to be, I was like, ‘This is why Ryan is a genius,’” Light previously told ET about joining season two, which was filmed in October. “[Dede is] a fun character to play,” she continued, adding that “having scenes with Bette is just a dream. She’s amazing. Leave it to Ryan to come up with that!”

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow returns as Payton’s adoptive mother Georgina Hobart, whose decision to re-emerge threatens her son’s campaign and everything he’s worked toward after getting his life back on track at the end of season one.

Netflix

Also reuniting are many of Payton’s high school classmates, including Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook, Theo Germaine as James Sullivan, Rahne Jones as Skye Leighton and Ryan J. Haddad as Andrew Cashman, to work on his senatorial campaign.

In addition to announcing the season two premiere date -- Friday, June 19 -- Netflix also shared new images for the upcoming episodes of The Politician:

Payton with Alice, McAfee, James and Skye.

Netflix

Payton and Infinity.

Netflix

Dede and her throuple.

Netflix

Payton and Andrew.

Netflix

The Politician season two.

Netflix