'The Office' Star Angela Kinsey Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Her Entire Family Battles Virus

Actress Angela Kinsey has tested positive for the coronavirus after members of her family also tested positive.

The 49-year-old The Office star shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday. Previously, she shared that her two stepsons, Cade and Jack, tested positive for COVID-19, though at the time, she -- as well as her husband, Joshua Snyder, and her 12-year-old daughter Isabel from her previous marriage -- tested negative. But the situation quickly changed, and they all ended up testing positive.

"I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people," she shared. "I really tried to quarantine and not get it."

While Kinsey said she and her husband were feeling fatigued and she had no sense of taste and smell, thankfully, their kids were feeling normal.

"Kids are totally fine," she said.

On Wednesday, Kinsey posted a photo of herself lying in bed.

"Taking it easy. Thanks for your sweet messages of encouragement," she wrote. "It means a lot! I am okay just really tired. I hope you all are doing well. ❤️."

The coronavirus has definitely taken a toll on Kinsey's family. Her mother is also battling the coronavirus and has been hospitalized. But she shared on Wednesday that her mom was also on the mend and hopefully can return to her home on Thursday.