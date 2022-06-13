'The Neighborhood' Star Beth Behrs Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Beth Behrs had a baby! The The Neighborhood actress announced the arrival of her first child on Monday, a daughter named Emma George.
"Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis," Behrs wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!👶🏼"
Behrs shares the baby with her husband, Mad Men actor Michael Gladis. Her black-and-white photo shows both parents holding the little girl's hand, and Gladis posted the same photo and caption on his Twitter account.
A few hours after the initial announcement, Behrs shared another post, this time a video of her dog wearing a shirt that reads Big Sister. The small terrier sits on a couch, pushing her face against a pillow. "Someone isn't as thrilled as we are....." Behrs' caption joked.
Behrs and Gladis married in 2018 after a two-year-long engagement and six years of dating. Prior to her role on The Neighborhood, Behrs starred in the hit CBS comedy, 2 Broke Girls. The series ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017.