'The Masked Singer': The Octopus Gets Fried in Season 6 Premiere's Double Elimination -- See Who Got Sent Home

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singerreturned for season 6 on Wednesday, and one of the night's most energetic performers also felt the sting of elimination! Despite a fun performance and a great costume, The Octopus was voted out and made to unmask!

Before the votes were cast, The Octopus delivered a lively rendition of Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti" that impressed the panel and got the audience on their feet. Unfortunately, his impressive competition -- and the surprise Night 1 double elimination -- meant it would be the star's only performance.

After all the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses, it was Jeong who managed to correctly guess The Octopus' alter ego -- NBA star Dwight Howard!

Howard spoke with ET on Wednesday about his experience on the show, and how he wished it hadn't ended so early.

"I really enjoyed myself, regardless of what the outcome was. I learned a lot about myself and it gave me so much confidence," he said. "I'm glad I did it, I'm glad they asked me to come. I wouldn't have turned that down for anything."

Howard -- who said he was a fan and avid viewer of The Masked Singer long before he signed up for the season -- said he "didn't want to leave" the show because it was such a great time, sharing, "Even after I was voted off, I wanted to stay there, it was so much fun."

He also explained how there was more he was looking to performing in future weeks, and he had even higher hopes from his premiere number, but had to be careful.

"I wanted to do so much more, but I didn't want my mask to fall off!" Howard explained with a laugh.

The first night of season 6's two-night premiere also saw Mother Nature voted out, after her fun and wacky cover of Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out."

However, in a surprising Masked Singer first, her unmasking served as a cliffhanger of sorts, and her identity will be revealed at the start of Night 2 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the other contestants to take the stage were The Skunk -- who wowed with a cover of Sam Smith's "Diamonds" -- and The Pufferfish, with a high-energy performance of Doja Cat's "Say So."

The Bull closed out the evening with a surprisingly skillful delivery of the Train hit "Drops of Jupiter" that was easily the standout performance of the night.

See what star is under the Mother Nature mask when The Masked Singer returns Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!