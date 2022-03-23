'The Masked Singer' Season 7: Cyclops & Thingamabob Go Extinct in Surprise Double Elimination!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

It's only the third week of The Masked Singer's season 7 competition, and we're already chopping contestants at a breakneck pace. Wednesday's new episode of Fox's hit reality singing competition series gave fans a surprising double elimination!

The remaining members of the first batch of contestants -- the only ones we've seen this season thus far -- took the stage to sing their hearts out, before a painful double unmasking left only one singer standing.

It all came down to Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly in Wednesday's epic showdown. Thingamabob hit the stage first, and delivered a lively and charismatic performance of MKTO's "Classic." Cyclops lumbered onto the stage for a fun, stylish cover of "Flashdance (What a Feeling)" by Irene Cara, and Firefly rounded things off with a vocally impressive rendition of Charlie Puth's "Attention."

Finally, all three hit the stage together for a final showdown that saw all three singing "I Feel Good" by James Brown, belting out alternating verses.

Finally, it came time for the audience to vote and the first costumed character to get the axe was Cyclops.

Before getting unmasked, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses. As has been the case all season, their guesses were all over the place and included Kevin Smith, Zac Brown, Dave Bautista and Michael Keaton.

So who was under the one-eyed green monster mask the entire time? As it turns out, the gravely voiced singer was none other than Lost alum and Hawaii Five-0 actor Jorge Garcia.

ET spoke with Garcia on Wednesday about his time on the show, and the actor admitted that he's long watched the show and was eager to finally be decked out in a costume and singing on stage for the panel and the audience.

"I've been a big fan of the show, so when they called and said I get to be a part of it, it was very exciting," Garcia shared, adding that it was also "a little nerve-racking, because I wanted to live up to the show."

"Every year, great singers get eliminated early, and you don't know when you're gonna go home," he added.

During his time on the show as Cyclops, Garcia performed renditions of "My Sacrifice" by Creed, "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley and "Flashdance (What a Feeling)" by Irene Cara. But if he'd gone on, there was one more type of song Garcia says he really would have loved to pull off.

"It would have been fun to have taken a crack at a tearjerker ballad," he shared. "Just to see if I could get an emotional reaction from Ken or Nicole."

After Garcia delivered an unmasked encore performance, the voting came down to Firefly and Thingamabob. Despite bringing Jeong to tears last week and blowing the audience away this round, it was Thingamabob who ended up on the chopping block.

The panel's guesses were just as wild this time around and included Michael Strahan, Liam Hemsworth, Dennis Rodman and Thicke's guess, J.J. Watt, which proved to be the closest but still off.

After the chant of "take it off" came to a close, Thingamabob finally unmasked and revealed himself to be NFL star and offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Mailata!

Mailata also spoke with ET on Wendesday and said being on the show -- and getting a whole lot of love and praise from the panel, was "an incredible humbling experience."

"It's an incredible feeling to perform on stage, and to perform on TV and then watching it back... it was just overwhelming," the 24-year-old NFL pro, who originally hails from Sydney, Australia. "At the same time, I was grateful that I was able to do this, and to be able to show that athletes are more than just athletes and we have other talents that we keep tucked away."

His performances left little doubt that he has a genuine talent for music, and he even brought Jeong to tears last week with a beautiful cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," that resonated with the comic on a deep level.

"For me, it gives me a lot of confidence that if I do want to pursue music after my career in sports, I might have something there," Mailata shared. "Based on their reactions and what I went through [on the show]."

With Cyclops and Thingamabob out of the game, Firefly has secured her place in the season finale, and we'll get a chance to meet a whole new slate of singers next week!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

