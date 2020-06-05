'The Masked Singer' Renewed for Season 4, Aiming for Fall Premiere

The show will go on for The Masked Singer.

The Fox reality competition has been renewed for a fourth season, ET confirms. ET has learned the fourth season will be targeted for fall, but is contingent upon when the show can go back into production.

The show -- featuring judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon -- is currently airing its third season, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The season was taped before coronavirus shutdowns.

The winners of the first and second seasons were T-Pain as "The Monster" and Wayne Brady as "The Fox," respectively. The latest unmasked celebrity on season 3 was Hunter Hayes as "The Astronaut."

"I cannot tell you how perfect that timing was," Hayes told ET of the show, after his unmasking. "We'd just released my album [Wild Blue], part one of a series, and I knew that for part two, I needed to push myself and do some things I've never done before."

"It was a chance for me to just try a bunch of new things in a semi-anonymous territory," he added.

See more in the video below.