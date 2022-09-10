‘The Mandalorian’ Debuts First Teaser Trailer for Season 3 During D23 Expo

The first official look at The Mandalorian season 3 is finally here. The intense, new teaser trailer, which was revealed during the D23 Expo, comes ahead of the Star Wars series’ return to Disney+ in 2023.

Following the events of the first two seasons as well as The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) finds himself on the outs with the Mandalorians after choosing to reunite with the Child (aka Baby Yoda). As heard in the trailer, the Armorer (Emily Swallow) tells him, ““You are a Mandalorian no more.”

The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bih7bW3JrS — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

While taking the stage at the Disney fan event, director Rick Famuyiwa as well as stars Pascal, Swallow, Katee Sackoff, Giancarlo Esposito and Amy Sedaris geeked out about reuniting on stage and getting to share the new footage for the hit series.

Sedaris, who plays the fan-favorite Peli Motto, also revealed that she doesn’t know what she’s saying when she’s on set, joking that “all [she’s] thinking about are the lines.”

Meanwhile, Sackoff who returns as Bo-Katan Kryze after voicing the character on the animated series, says that she never knew how long this journey would last.

“I never dreamed she would come to be this much of a part of my life, and your lives,” she shared, adding that she’s super excited for the new season. “It’s crazy. That’s legitimately all I can say.”