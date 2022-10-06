'The Kardashians' Recap: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Current Weight, Lowest Weight During 'Toxic Relationships'

Kourtney Kardashian is loving her new body and embracing her curves. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 43-year-old mother of three opens up about how her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker affected her weight and her attitude toward her new look today.

While doing a cover shoot for Bustle, Kourt says that eight months of IVF treatment has "definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically."

She notes that fans and commenters often assume she's pregnant due to weight gain she's experienced as a result of the treatments. But Kourtney has gotten a real confidence boost thanks to Travis' take on her look.

"Every day Travis is like, 'You're perfect. If I can make one complaint, you're perfect, you're so fine,' he's like, 'You're so fine, you've never been better,'" Kourtney tells her assistant and stylist. "And now I'm like, I'm so into it."

In an aside interview, Kourtney shares that it's Travis' support that has helped her to "really embrace the changes, actually to the point where I love the changes now."

Kourtney tells her team she thinks her butt looks "amazing" and that she's "so into" her "thicker body."

In fact, now that she's loving her new shape, she looks back on a time when she was very skinny as "cringy."

"When I was super skinny, it's a time that I was super anxious, not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight. Just in toxic relationships," she shares. "I used to always say this, 'When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy.'"

Kourtney shares that at her lowest she weighed 95 pounds before 105 pounds became her "normal weight." These days, Kourtney says she weighs 115 pounds and is no longer obsessed with sticking to a number.

"I also love being curvier," she adds in an aside interview. "It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."

Kourtney is loving this new phase in her life. Back in May, she tied the knot with Travis in multiple ceremonies culminating in a romantic Italian wedding, which is expected to be featured on the show.

Though she didn't directly name the "toxic relationships" that led her to being skinnier, it's no secret that she was with her ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, after more than a decade of an on-off romance. She also previously dated model Younes Bendjima.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.