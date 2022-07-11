'The Kardashians': Kim Wants to Shower With 'New Boyfriend' Pete Davidson in Teaser for Season 2

The Kardashians are coming back with a second season of their self-titled reality series -- and things look to be as scandalous as ever as each member of the family deals with new children, boyfriends, health scares, lawsuits and weddings in the teaser for what’s to come when the show returns to Hulu.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kim Kardashian asks Pete Davidson in the teaser as the series finally addresses her relationship with her “new boyfriend” on camera. “Life is good… I’m just having a really good time.”

And Kim is not the only one, as Kourtney Kardashian starts planning for her wedding with fiancé Travis Barker. “We are starting to talk wedding dresses,” she says over clips of her trying on various outfits.

Elsewhere, two members of the family are in the hospital, with Kylie Jenner preparing to give birth to her second child with Travis Scott. “I made a baby,” she tells mother Kris Jenner, who reacts by saying, “This is my 11th grandchild.”

Kris is also seen in the hospital preparing for surgery. “I can’t tell my kids I’m scared. They have enough problems,” she says while wiping tears from her eyes. “They don’t need to worry about mom.”

The trailer then closes out with Khloe Kardashian addressing the family’s legal dispute with Blac Chyna. “She’s suing us for over 100 million dollars, and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?” she says.

No doubt, the family will be tested on The Kardashians season 2, which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.