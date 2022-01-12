'The In Between': First Look at Joey King's Paramount Plus Movie (Exclusive)

Joey King is putting a modern-day twist on the romantic '90s thriller Ghost in her new film, The In Between.

In these exclusive first-look photos of Paramount+'s upcoming feature film, we see King play Tessa, a teenage girl, who after surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, Skylar (Kyle Allen), believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the after world.

The moving film tells the story of first love and what happens when you think you've lost it, but it's not really gone. Celeste O’Connor, Jon Ortiz, Kim Dickens, Donna Biscoe and Supergirl's April Parker Jones also star in the film.

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

Paramount +

In addition to starring in the film, King is also a producer on the project, along with Robbie Brenner and Andrew Deane. Jamie King and Marc Klein serve as executive producers, with Arie Posin directing, and Marc Klein, who wrote the beloved John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale romantic comedy Serendipity, penning the film's screenplay.

The In Between will premiere on Paramount+ Feb. 11.

See more in the trailer for the film, below.