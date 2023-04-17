'The Idol': Watch the New Teaser for The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's Controversial HBO Series

Ahead of its debut at the Festival de Cannes, HBO has released the latest teaser and June premiere date for the controversial new series, The Idol, starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Co-created by Sam Levinson, The Weeknd -- whose real name is Abel Tesfaye -- and Reza Fahim, the upcoming drama follows a pop star named Jocelyn (Depp) who is determined to reclaim "her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America" after a nervous breakdown derailed her career. In doing so, she encounters Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario who reignites her passions while also possibly leading her down a dark new path.

In the new video set to Britney Spears' "Gimme More," viewers get a taste for what's to come as Jocelyn navigates the ups and downs of being in the spotlight as she deals with video shoots, social media updates and various managers, publicists and entourage members all trying to control her narrative.

In addition to The Weeknd and Depp, the series also stars Troye Siva, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

Leading up to its debut, The Idol sparked controversy after a Rolling Stone investigation reported that the production had "gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails" with regard to chaotic scheduling, going over budget, last-minute script changes and overhauls on graphically violent and sexual scenes.

In response, The Weeknd shared a clip from the series, in which his character slams the magazine for being "irrelevant." The singer even threw additional shade in the caption, by writing, "@rollingstone did we upset you?"

Depp also spoke out, telling ET, "Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with. Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued."

"Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way -- it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it," she continued. "He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated."

HBO also defended the show as well as the creative team. "The creators and producers of The Idol have been working hard to create one of HBO’s most exciting and provocative original programs. The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change," the network said in a statement.

"Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew. We look forward to sharing The Idol with audiences soon," it added.

And soon, viewers will be able to make their own assessment when the first season of The Idol starts airing this summer.

The Idol debuts Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max.