The 'Good Girls' Are in Over Their Heads in Official Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)

The Good Girls are back!

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta have a lot to contend with when season 4 of the NBC crime dramedy returns this Sunday, and only ET exclusively premieres the action-packed official trailer, which finds the trio racing against the clock as the Secret Service closes in on their counterfeit ring.

Here's a refresher on where we last left off with Hendricks' Beth, Whitman's Annie and Retta's Ruby: Beth is struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio (Manny Montana), using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seems to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.

In the premiere episode, the pressure is on after Lucy's (Charlyne Yi) body is discovered in a graveyard after Rio shot her to death to spare Beth, Annie and Ruby. As Beth and Dean (Matthew Lillard) do everything they can to get Boland's Bubbles up and running, they find themselves facing unexpected red tape. Ruby's young son, Harry (Danny Boyd Jr.), gets into trouble at school and his teacher encourages her and Stan (Reno Wilson) to get him tested. Meanwhile, Annie realizes her son, Ben (Isaiah Stannard), is hiding major parts of his life from her.

As the trailer tees up, Beth seems more than confident that she and her husband will be able to sell hot tubs without issue. But she and her partners are more than ready to cut Rio out for good. To make things even more complicated, hitman Mr. Fitzpatrick (Andrew McCarthy) is back after Beth calls him up to get Rio out of the picture -- and potentially wants more than just dinner with her. Wink, wink. "Ew!" is Beth's only logical response when Ruby bursts her bubble.

The trailer also introduces Dave (Jonathan Silverman), who is a pencil pusher at the Secret Service and whose mission is to bring down the girls.

But it's clear Beth, Annie and Ruby may be in over their heads as their double-crossing seems to reach a boiling point. "At this point, I don't even know who we owe: The hitman? Homeboy?" Annie asks, prompting Beth to sullenly reply, "What am I going to do?"

Good Girls premieres Sunday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

