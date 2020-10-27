'The Goldbergs' Spoofs Janet Jackson's 'Control' Music Video in Election Episode (Exclusive)

Beverly Goldberg is running for office.

The Goldbergs gets political in this Wednesday's election-themed episode, "It's All About Comptrol," which sees the Goldberg matriarch putting her hat in the ring for city comptroller. With the help of her son, Adam (Sean Giambrone), she channels an iconic '80s music video in order to stand out and get her message across due to the fact that she has no discernible political experience to speak of.

"I need something catchy and inspired and...," Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) trails off, suddenly getting distracted by Janet Jackson's "Control" music video in ET's exclusive sneak peek. Bingo. "What kind of feast for the eyes is this?!"

When Beverly learns the meaning behind Jackson's masterpiece, she's all-in on the idea of making her own version of the music video for her ad campaign. "This is what I want," she says. "And you're going to give it to me because I gave you life."

Like magic, Beverly and Adam show off their completed "Control" homage. And like Jackson's music video, it's a masterpiece, complete with Beverly rockin' a black '80s power suit and doing her best Janet Jackson.

"Isn't it amazing?!" Beverly proudly exclaims, after she and Adam tease their fine work. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see the full scene.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

