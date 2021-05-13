'The Game' Revival Is Coming to Paramount+ With Original Cast Members

It's time to get back into The Game!

On Thursday, Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, announced that a revival of The Game has been ordered to series with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright. In addition, several other legacy cast members will make special appearances.

A spinoff of Girlfriends, The Game was about a group of women who all have relationships with professional football players.

The 10-episode first season of the revival will see Tasha and Malik relocating to San Diego, California, with new players and some familiar faces popping by. The Game reboot hopes "to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football."

"The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love," reads the press release.

The half-hour series will be executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, and original executive producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo.

“Fifteen years ago I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” Brock Akil said. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“I love this show,” said Grammer, who also executive produced Girlfriends. “I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well. [Grammnet NH Productions has] been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades. I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air.”

There's no release date yet for The Game revival but all original nine seasons, which originally aired on The CW and then BET, are currently available to binge watch on Paramount+.