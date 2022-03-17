'The Flight Attendant' Debuts Teaser and Premiere Date for Season 2

The HBO Max hit series, The Flight Attendant, is once again ready for takeoff as the streaming platform reveals the first teaser and premiere date for season 2. Starring Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, the eight-episode season premiering in April will pick up after the murderous events of season 1.

As seen in the first teaser, Cassie “is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

Filmed on location in Los Angeles as well as Berlin, Germany and Reykjavik, Iceland, season 2 welcomes back cast members Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez as well as recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall.

Season 2 will also introduce new characters played by Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, as well as recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant will premiere with two episodes on April 28, followed by one new episode weekly until May 26.