'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii for Disorderly Conduct at a Karaoke Bar

Hawaii County police arrested Ezra Miller in the early hours of Monday morning after an alleged incident at a bar in the town of Hilo, Hawaii.

According to the police report, which authorities shared on Monday, the Flash star was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

"South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

Police allege that Miller "began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense)."

"The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," the report states. "Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. He provided the bail and was released."

Authorities also released Miller's mug shot alongside the statement, which they posted to Twitter.