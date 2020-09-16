'The Family Chantel' First Look: Chantel Shuts Down Pedro and His Family Over Money (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé couple Chantel and Pedro are back for an all-new season of The Family Chantel. In this exclusive first look at the premiere of the second season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff featuring the pair and their intense family drama, 29-year-old Chantel and 28-year-old Pedro are still clearly not seeing eye to eye when it comes to their respective families.

Chantel and Pedro are one of the most memorable couples in the show's history, which documented the two falling in love after they met during a trip Chantel took to the Dominican Republic. Still, there were plenty of problems the couple had to work through, including explosive fights with not just one another, but between their families. The two eventually married and now live in Atlanta, Georgia, but are still working through their issues.

In this exclusive preview, Chantel says she and Pedro are now trying to focus on their day-to-day lives instead of getting swept up in family drama. Chantel is also focused on finishing nursing school and passing her exams, with graduation only a few weeks away.

"This is a new chapter in our lives," Chantel says with a big smile.

As for Pedro, he too is looking forward to the benefits of Chantel finishing school.

"We can buy a house," he says. "I want to start school. I don't want all my life work in the warehouse. It's like a big dream. American dream."

"Pinky, in America, you need to think big!" he also tells Chantel, calling her by his nickname for her.

But Chantel quickly shuts down his line of thinking, taking a dig at his family in the Dominican Republic.

"Tell your family that they have to think small because they're on a small island," she tells him, as Pedro gives her a priceless facial reaction in return. "So stop asking for money, so we can live big."

But aside from Chantel and Pedro's relationship issues, on this season of The Family Chantel, more explosive drama is coming thanks to her older brother, Royal, falling for a woman named Angenette from the Philippines, whom he met online and quickly married at a courthouse. Although Chantel herself married a man from another country, she's not having it when it comes to Angenette, doubting her intentions when it comes to her brother. Still, Royal and Angenette are planning to have a second wedding in her village back home, which takes the whole family on an intense trip to the Philippines.

As for Pedro’s family drama in the Dominican Republic, his sister, Nicole, is smitten with a man who lives in New York, named Alejandro. But Alejandro has a troubling secret she's hiding from Pedro and their mother, Lidia.



Season 2 of The Family Chantel premieres Monday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Chantel and Pedro in April, and they talked about still working through ongoing trust issues between them. During a memorable episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro got a lap dance in the Dominican Republic as his family cheered on, which the couple told ET she slapped him for after she found out.

"Yeah, I trust Pedro. I trust him, the only problem that's ever been between Pedro and I in regards to trust has happened, like, when you were in the Dominican Republic, like, around your family," Chantel said. "I trust Pedro, I just don't trust people around him and that he's strong enough to put his foot down for me."

They also shared that they're not planning to have children before they're able to work out all the drama between their families.

"There definitely needs to be more work between me and Pedro's family, him and my family, before we would feel comfortable with even letting our child be out of our presence with that family member, honestly," she explained. "For our family to be in a better place, we need to have conversations with one another, come to agreements, you know, mend fences in a way. There needs to be some apologies and I feel like we can't be civil with one another. We are not civil with one another, honestly. And I'm just waiting for that day when we can have just some common ground."

Watch the video below for more.