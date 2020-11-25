'The Family Chantel': Chantel's Mom Offends Angenette's Family (Exclusive)

Good intentions don't always translate. On Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel's mom, Karen, presents gifts to the family of her new daughter-in-law, Angenette, in the Philippines, but the gesture isn't received well.

90 Day Fiancé' stars Chantel and Pedro as well as her entire family are in the Philippines to meet the family of her older brother Royal's wife, Angenette. Chantel has had her doubts about Angenette this season and has questioned her intentions when it comes to Royal, specifically, if she was just "fishing for an American." In this exclusive clip, Chantel and her family finally meet Angenette's family at the home she grew up in, and not surprisingly, things get pretty awkward. Karen starts handing out gifts to each member of Angenette's family, and clearly, they are unsure of what to make of the presents. The seemingly random presents include cosmetics for the women, hair gel for her brother and bracelets she takes off her own wrist.

Angenette's father tells cameras that he was shocked at Karen's gesture.

"Suddenly they kept pulling out gifts," he says. "She took them off her hands then gave them to me. ... They might look down on us. That's just what I'm thinking."

Meanwhile, Angenette's mom notes, "Of course, it's new to me. Maybe that's how the behavior probably is in the U.S."

Later, Angenette shows Chantel's family her "tiny" home, and this time, it's Pedro who's offended when Chantel compares the home to his grandma's home in the Dominican Republic.

"I think the Campo is, like, more clean," Pedro replies. "More organized. More good. It's like, here is like, it's very crowded, it's like a lot of people. It's very 100 percent different."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. ET spoke with Pedro and Chantel ahead of the season 2 premiere of their hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, and they talked about what's to come. Watch the video below for more.