'The Doctors' Host Travis Stork and Wife Parris Welcome First Child

Travis Stork is a dad! The 48-year-old Doctors host welcomed a son, Grayson Lane Stork, with his wife, Parris, on Wednesday at 1:10 a.m., his rep confirmed to People.

According to the outlet, the little one weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz. and measured 22 inches long at the time of his birth.

"We are so excited and blessed to welcome Grayson Lane into this world," Stork told the outlet. "He had a bit of a rough go of it, initially requiring his first night be in the NICU, but he's doing great."

"He's sweet and peaceful and his daddy can't wait to hold him for the first time once he's out of the ICU!" he added.

Prior to Grayson's birth, Stork shared a pic of his wife giving a thumbs up from her hospital bed.

"Parris is doing great. Waiting game. I think it’s 50/50 Grayson has June 16 vs June 17 bday!" Stork captioned the pic. "Thanks to everyone for the supportive messages!"

The couple, who tied the knot last summer, first announced they were expecting in December via Instagram posts. In the cute photos, Stark sported a T-shirt that read "Beer Belly," while his wife wore one that said "Baby Belly."