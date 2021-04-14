'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Brian Austin Green Reunites With Sara Gilbert (Exclusive)

The Conners has had no shortage of guest stars this season -- and tonight’s episode, “Regrets, Rehabs and Realtors,” is no different with both Brian Austin Green and Candice Bergen stopping by. ET has an exclusive sneak peek of Green’s appearance as a new Wellman Plastics employee.

In the episode, Bergen returns as Ben’s mother, Barb, to give Dan (John Goodman) some unsolicited advice -- no doubt related to the recent business deal the two men made -- that leaves the Conners patriarch feeling guilty.

Meanwhile, Green reunites with childhood friend Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene, as she welcomes him to the factory. His appearance comes as Becky (Lecy Goranson) is headed to rehab in her ongoing battle with alcoholism.

When it comes to appearing on the ABC sitcom, Green says the whole experience was surreal. “Because of COVID and having to wear masks and all that stuff, we are not reuniting in the way I’d obviously like to,” he tells ET. “Like, I’m more of a hugger and I’m really into being affectionate with people. And so we haven’t been able to do that because of the rules.”

Green adds that despite the restrictions, he and Gilbert still got to reconnect. “We had a couple of those moments… Between rehearsing scenes we would talk about how long we’ve known each other. Because I’ve known Sarah forever.”

ABC

While Goranson didn’t get to work with Green, she did meet him on set when both were getting tested for COVID-19. “There was a swab in my nostril and he kind of came in and we both said, ‘Oh, this is kind of a strange way to meet,’” she recalls with a laugh. “But he was completely delightful.”



Goranson also has nothing but praise for Bergen. “Because she’s just brought a lot to the show and she’s great,” she says, echoing her co-star’s sentiment.

“She’s such an icon,” Gilbert told ET earlier this year, when she first appeared. “Honestly, watching her in person, it’s more than you even picture in your mind. She came and just brought so much energy, so much creativity.”

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.